ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനം: സെന്ട്രല് ഹാള് യോഗത്തില് മോദിയും രാം നാഥ് കോവിന്ദും, ബഹിഷ്കരിച്ച് പ്രതിപക്ഷം
India
ദില്ലി: ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി പാര്ലമെന്റ് സെന്ട്രല് ഹാളില് നടക്കുന്ന സമ്മേളനത്തെ രാഷ്ട്രപടി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യും. ഭരണഘടന ആമുഖ വായനയോടെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദായിരിക്കും ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുക.
Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country: PM Modi addresses the Parliament pic.twitter.com/2JzAESy9sL— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി പാര്ലമെന്റ സെന്ട്രല് ഹാള് യോഗത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്നു
Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021
On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech
in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഭരണഘടനാ സന്ദേശം
