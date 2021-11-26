YouTube
    ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനം: സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഹാള്‍ യോഗത്തില്‍ മോദിയും രാം നാഥ് കോവിന്ദും, ബഹിഷ്കരിച്ച് പ്രതിപക്ഷം

    • By
    Google Oneindia Malayalam News

    ദില്ലി: ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഹാളില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന സമ്മേളനത്തെ രാഷ്ട്രപടി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യും. ഭരണഘടന ആമുഖ വായനയോടെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദായിരിക്കും ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുക.

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:27 AM, 26 Nov
    നിരവധി വെല്ലുവിളികള്‍ നേരിട്ടാണ് ഭരണഘടന തയ്യാറാക്കിയത്. രാജ്യത്തെ നാട്ടുരാജ്യങ്ങളെ ഒന്നിപ്പിച്ചു
    11:27 AM, 26 Nov
    നമ്മുടെ ഭരണഘടന വൈവിധ്യങ്ങള്‍ നിറഞ്ഞ രാജ്യത്തെ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
    11:26 AM, 26 Nov
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി പാര്‍ലമെന്റ സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഹാള്‍ യോഗത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്നു
    11:09 AM, 26 Nov
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഭരണഘടനാ സന്ദേശം
    11:05 AM, 26 Nov
    ശൈത്യകാല സമ്മേളത്തില്‍ ഈ 14 പാര്‍ട്ടികളും ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായി നിന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ നേരിടുമെന്ന് മല്ലികാര്‍ജുന്‍ ഗാര്‍ഗെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
    11:05 AM, 26 Nov
    മോദി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഭരണഘടനയെ തന്നെ ബഹുമാനിക്കാത്തവരാണെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് മാണിക്കം ടാഗോര്‍
    11:04 AM, 26 Nov
    14 പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാര്‍ട്ടികളാണ് ചടങ്ങില്‍ നിന്ന് വിട്ടുനില്‍ക്കുക. ഈ വിഷയത്തില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസും തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഒരുമിച്ച് കൈകോര്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
    11:04 AM, 26 Nov
    ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായുള്ള പരിപാടികള്‍ ബഹിഷ്‌കരിച്ച് പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാര്‍ട്ടികള്‍.
    9:41 AM, 26 Nov
    ന്യൂഡൽഹിയിലെ വിജ്ഞാൻ ഭവനിൽ ദ്വിദിന ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനാചരണം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യുന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും.
    9:40 AM, 26 Nov
    ചടങ്ങില്‍ രാഷ്ട്രപതി പാർലമെന്റ് ഹൗസിന്റെ സെൻട്രൽ ഹാളിൽ ഭരണഘടനാ അസംബ്ലി ചർച്ചകളുടെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ പതിപ്പ് പുറത്തിറക്കും.

    Read more about:

    ഭരണഘടന പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി

    English summary
    constitution day: pm modi and president ramnath kovind to address event at Parliament's Central Hall
    X