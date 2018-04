തൊടുന്നത് ബലാത്സംഗമാണോ? ആസാറാം ബാപ്പു പെൺകുട്ടിയെ തൊട്ടതേയുള്ളുവെന്ന്... അതെങ്ങിനെ ബലാത്സംഗമാകും?

India

Even as a Jodhpur court has convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in the rape of a minor girl, former Gujarat IPS officer D.G. Vanjhara on Wednesday came out in his support. Vanjhara, who visited 77-year-old godman's Ashram located in Motera, Ahmedabad after the judgment was delivered, claimed that there was no mention of rape both in the FIR and the chargesheet. Holding the copy of the FIR, Vanjhara held that the victim had never said that she was raped.