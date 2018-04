ദളിത് കലാപത്തിൽ ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിൽ ഫയൽ ചെയ്തത് 192 എഫ്ഐആർ; പോലീസ് അതിക്രമം, അനുഭവിക്കുന്നത് യാതനകൾ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Shriram Hiteshi, an 85-year-old Dalit social activist running a school, is one of the many from his community accused of rioting and attempt to murder, in two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Ghaziabad police. These FIRs were filed after the violence that took place on April 2, the day Dalit groups had called a Bharat Bandh to protest what they call dilution of a law meant to protect them from atrocities.