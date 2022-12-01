LIVE UPDATES: ഗുജറാത്തില് ഇന്ന് രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടം; 93 സീറ്റിലായി 833 സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥികള് മത്സരരംഗത്ത്
Voters casting their vote at Polling Station made from Shipping container in Aliabet, an isolated place in 151- Vagra AC in Bharuch.— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022
Initiative by #ECI,to facilitate Voters who earlier had to travel far to vote as there was no govt/semi govt building available. #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/JfeR874v1Z
Gujarat | Navsari BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel has alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours today; 4-5 vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Investigation underway: SP Navsari pic.twitter.com/WTIAaV1fli— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly greeted by locals in Kalol, Gujarat after his rally, earlier today— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/rD7dxBCMu0
#GujaratElections2022 | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar. His wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja says, "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers." pic.twitter.com/TXyu2W8JoD
#GujaratElections2022 | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar. His wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja says, "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers." pic.twitter.com/TXyu2W8JoD
Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel casts her vote at a polling booth in Ankleshwar, Bharuch.#GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/4iCOQtOots— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Senior citizens cast their vote at a polling booth in Bharuch amid the first phase of polling that's underway in the state. pic.twitter.com/6tdwMz82Z5— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022
Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil casts his vote for the first phase of #GujaratElections at a polling station in Surat. pic.twitter.com/4ZcRGRtQOn— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
അഹമ്മദാബാദ്: ഗുജറാത്തില് ഇന്ന് ആദ്യ രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്. 93 സീറ്റുകളിലായി 833 സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥികളാണ് ജനവിധി തേടുന്നത്. ത്രികോണ പോരാട്ടത്തിനാണ് സംസ്ഥാനം സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിക്കുക. ബിജെപിക്ക് ഈ ഘട്ടത്തില് കോണ്ഗ്രസിനൊപ്പം എഎപിയുടെ പരീക്ഷണം കൂടി നേരിടേണ്ടി വരും. ഗുജറാത്ത് സെന്ട്രല്, ഉത്തര ഗുജറാത്ത് മേഖകളിലെ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. തത്സമയ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വാര്ത്തകളിലേക്ക്...