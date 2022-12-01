YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ട്രെൻഡിങ് ഗാലറി ദിലീപ് വൈറൽ ബിഗ് ബോസ് ജ്യോതിഷം ഗൾഫ് കൊറോണ വൈറസ്
കാര്യങ്ങൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയാൻ
നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ അനുവദിക്കൂ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    LIVE UPDATES: ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ഇന്ന് രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടം; 93 സീറ്റിലായി 833 സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ മത്സരരംഗത്ത്

    • By
    Google Oneindia Malayalam News

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 AM, 5 Dec
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ എന്നിവര്‍ അടക്കമുള്ള പ്രമുഖര്‍ രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തും. ആനന്ദിബെന്‍ പട്ടേല്‍, ഇസുദന്‍ ഗഡ്വി, ജഗദീഷ് താക്കൂര്‍, ഹര്‍ദിക് പ ാണ്ഡ്യ, ക്രുണാല്‍ പാണ്ഡ്യ, പോലുള്ള പ്രമുഖരും വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തും.
    12:44 AM, 5 Dec
    രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ എല്ലാവരും വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ എത്തണമെന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്റെ അഭ്യര്‍ഥന. ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ പോളിംഗ് കുറഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥന
    7:22 PM, 1 Dec
    നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ 56.88% പോളിങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    6:29 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്ത് നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് 5 മണിയോടെ അവസാനിച്ചു.
    5:48 PM, 1 Dec
    നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് 5 മണി വരെ 56.88% പോളിങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    5:17 PM, 1 Dec
    151-ൽ ബറൂച്ചിലെ വഗ്ര എസിയിലെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട സ്ഥലമായ അലിബെറ്റിലെ ഷിപ്പിംഗ് കണ്ടെയ്‌നറിൽ നിർമ്മിച്ച പോളിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ വോട്ടർമാർ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.
    4:50 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്ത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ബിജെപിക്ക് അനുകൂലമാണെന്ന് ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ നദ്ദ. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിയോട് വലിയ സ്നേഹമാണ്. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഭൂപേന്ദ്ര പട്ടേൽ ഗുജറാത്തിൽ വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടത്തി. ഇന്നത്തെ പോളിംഗിൽ നല്ല ഫലം കണ്ടതായും നദ്ദ പറഞ്ഞു
    4:08 PM, 1 Dec
    ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിക്കെതിരായ അക്രമത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി എസ്പി
    4:02 PM, 1 Dec
    ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടിയുടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനാർഥി ഇസുദാൻ ഗദ്‌വി മത്സരിക്കുന്ന ഖംബാലിയയാണ് ഒന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട ഒരു മണ്ഡലം
    3:26 PM, 1 Dec
    വോട്ടർമാരെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി
    2:38 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ പോളിങ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    2:19 PM, 1 Dec
    50 ബുത്തില്‍ പോളിങ് യന്ത്രം കേടെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കള്‍. പോളിങ് മന്ദഗതിയില്‍
    1:55 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തിൽ സീറ്റുകളുടെ കാര്യത്തിലായാലും വോട്ട് വിഹിതത്തിന്റെ കാര്യത്തിലായാലും ബി ജെ പി ഇത്തവണ റെക്കോഡ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കുമെന്ന് അമിത് ഷാ
    1:53 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ഒരുമണി വരെ 34.48 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    1:19 PM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ഇത്തവണ ബിജെപി റെക്കോർഡ് ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തോടെ ഭരണം പിടിക്കുമെന്ന് അമിത് ഷാ
    12:55 PM, 1 Dec
    അഹമ്മദാബാദില്‍ അഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ പ്രചരണം നടത്തുന്നു
    12:34 PM, 1 Dec
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിക്കെതിരെ കോൺഗ്രസ് അനുചിതമായ വാക്കുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചപ്പോഴെല്ലാം ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ ബാലറ്റ് ബോക്സിലൂടെയാണ് മറുപടി നൽകിയതെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ
    12:09 PM, 1 Dec
    11 മണി വരെ 18.98 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ്
    11:38 AM, 1 Dec
    ഡിസംബർ 5 നാണ് രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. എട്ടിന് വോട്ടെണ്ണല്‍ നടക്കും
    11:09 AM, 1 Dec
    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം രവീന്ദ്ര ജഡേജ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയായി മത്സരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്
    10:38 AM, 1 Dec
    ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി ഹര്‍ഷ് സാംഘ്വി, കംഭാലിയയില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്ന ആം ആദ്മി പാര്‍ട്ടി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥി ഇസുദാന്‍ ഗഢ്‌വി, സൂറത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്ന എ.എ.പി. സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ ഗോപാല്‍ ഇറ്റാലിയ തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്ന പ്രമുഖർ
    10:30 AM, 1 Dec
    കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് അഹമ്മദ് പട്ടേലിന്റെ മകള്‍ മുംതാസ് പട്ടേല്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു
    9:58 AM, 1 Dec
    ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ രാവിലെ 9 മണി വരെ 4.92% പോളിങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    9:48 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ അദ്യഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
    9:38 AM, 1 Dec
    എല്ലാവരോടും വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി
    9:27 AM, 1 Dec
    ബി ജെ പിയും കോൺഗ്രസും എല്ലാ സീറ്റുകളിലും മത്സരിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടി 88 സീറ്റുകളിലും ബി എസ് പി 57 സീറ്റുകളിലും ഓൾ ഇന്ത്യ മജ്‌ലിസ്-ഇ-ഇത്തിഹാദുൽ മുസ്ലിമിൻ ആറിടത്തുമാണ് ഒന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്
    9:17 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്ത് ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ സിആർ പാട്ടീല്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു
    9:06 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയിലും ബിജെപിയിലും വിശ്വാസമുണ്ട്, തുടർച്ചയായി ഏഴാം തവണയും ഞങ്ങൾ സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കും: വിജയ് രൂപാണി
    9:02 AM, 1 Dec
    നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുള്ള ബിജെപിക്ക് വേണ്ടിയാണ് വോട്ടർമാർ പോരാടുന്നതെന്ന് സിആർ പാട്ടീല്‍. ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ മൂന്ന് റെക്കോർഡുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കും, ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ സീറ്റുകൾ നേടും, ഉയർന്ന മാർജിനിൽ വിജയിക്കും, ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ വോട്ട് വിഹിതം നേടുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു
    8:37 AM, 1 Dec
    സൈക്കിളിൽ ഗ്യാസ് സിലിണ്ടറും കൈയിൽ പിടിച്ച് വോട്ടിങ്ങ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്കെത്തി അമ്രേലിയിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി പരേഷ് ധനാനി
    READ MORE

    അഹമ്മദാബാദ്: ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ഇന്ന് ആദ്യ രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്. 93 സീറ്റുകളിലായി 833 സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികളാണ് ജനവിധി തേടുന്നത്. ത്രികോണ പോരാട്ടത്തിനാണ് സംസ്ഥാനം സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിക്കുക. ബിജെപിക്ക് ഈ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനൊപ്പം എഎപിയുടെ പരീക്ഷണം കൂടി നേരിടേണ്ടി വരും. ഗുജറാത്ത് സെന്‍ട്രല്‍, ഉത്തര ഗുജറാത്ത് മേഖകളിലെ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. തത്സമയ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വാര്‍ത്തകളിലേക്ക്‌...

    Comments

    കൂടുതൽ Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 വാർത്തകൾ  

    Read more about:

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 gujarat assembly election congress bjp aam aadmi party നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ബിജെപി politics

    English summary
    Gujarat Election (ഗുജറാത്ത് രണ്ടാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ) 2022 Voting Live Updates, Latest News and Highlights In Malayalam
    Click to comments
    വാർത്തകൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയൂ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X