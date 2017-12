അതെന്താ, ദൈവങ്ങൾക്കും തണുക്കില്ലേ...? ഇനി അഭിഷേകമെല്ലാം ചൂടുവെള്ളത്തിൽ മതി, വിഎച്ച്പിയുടെ ഉത്തരവ്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

"Heater installed for god at Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in #Ayodhya , Jalabhishek with hot water keeping in view intense cold weather" says Mahant Janmejay Sharan #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/DuessgMorV

English summary

As the mercury dips across northern India, its residents are thankful for their heaters and geysers - there's nothing like a hot, steaming bath to beat the bone-numbing cold.