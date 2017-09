റോഹിങ്ക്യകൾ അനധികൃതർ കുടിയേറ്റക്കാർ; ടിബറ്റൻ ശ്രീലങ്കൻ അഭയാർഥികൾക്ക് കൈ നിറയെ സഹായം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The central government has argued in Supreme Court that Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar are a security threat, with inputs of some having links with ISI and Islamic State. Senior Supreme Court advocate and founder of the Human Rights Law Network Colin Gonsalves, who is representing 7,000 Rohingya settled in Jammu, talked to Anam Ajmal about why he thinks India must shelter Rohingya refugees and how this refugee crisis has become such a vital test case: