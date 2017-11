ആളില്ലാ രാജ്യത്ത് സ്വയം പ്രഖ്യാപിത രാജാവായി ഒരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ; രാജ്യം കീഴടക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Only days after Indore resident Suyash Dixit, declared himself king of Bir Tawil, an unclaimed territory on Egypt-Sudan border in Africa, Jeremiah Heaton from United States has come forward to say that he's the rightful owner of what Suyash Dixit named 'Kingdom of Dixit'. Mr Dixit, a computer coder from Indore, shared a post on November 7 wherein he named himself the king of the unclaimed land by planting a flag and some seeds there. The post went viral with almost 3,000 reactions and was picked up by many news outlets.