മോദിയുടെ ജിഎസ്ടി തുണച്ചു; മൂഡീസ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ റാങ്ക് ഉയർത്തി, വിശ്വാസ്യത ഉയർന്നെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്!

Moody's believes that the @narendramodi Government's reforms will improve business climate, enhance productivity, stimulate foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately foster strong and sustainable growth. @MoodysInvSvc

English summary

Moody's Investors Service raised India's sovereign rating for the first time since 2004, overlooking a haze of short-term economic uncertainties to bet on the nation's prospects from a raft of policy changes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.