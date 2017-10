താജ്മഹൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗം, അപമാനിക്കാൻ കഴിയില്ല, നിലപാട് വ്യക്തമാക്കി യോഗി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now said that his Taj Mahal visit will be to draw the international community’s attention towards it and that no one can defame the Taj.CM Adityanath told CNN-News18, Taj Mahal is part of our culture and history and by going there I wish to send across a message to the international community that it is part of our heritage and that no one should try to defame it.