രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച മോദിക്ക് സിദ്ധരാമയ്യയുടെ ചലഞ്ച്; പണികിട്ടിയത് യെദ്യൂരപ്പയ്ക്കും....

India

oi-Naveen Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s challenge to Congress president Rahul Gandhi hasn’t gone unnoticed. Picking up from where the Prime Minister had left off on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threw a counter-challenge by asking him to speak for 15 minutes about the achievements of the erstwhile B S Yeddyurappa government — by looking at a paper. “Dear PM @narendramodi ji, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of B S Yeddyurappa’s Govt in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper. Sincerely Siddaramaiah,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.