മുന്നിൽ ജെയ്റ്റ് ലി തന്നെ; കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിമാരിൽ ഏറ്റവും സമ്പന്നൻ ധനമന്ത്രി, മോദിയുടെ ആസ്തി 2 കോടി

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth Rs 1,00,13,403, details filed by him on a Government website shows.Modi had more cash in hand in financial year 2016-17 amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh against Rs 89,700 in the previous year.However, while Modi has disclosed his current net worth, only 15 out of the recently expanded 92-strong Council of Ministers have complied with his decision to share details of their assets and liabilities as a sign of transparency.