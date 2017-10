പഠിക്കാൻ കുട്ടികൾ റെഡി, സർക്കാർ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ പഠിപ്പിക്കാൻ അധ്യാപകരില്ല, സർവെഫലം പുറത്ത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Indian schools suffer from an acute of teachers, a report released by ASSOCHAM has revealed.The report has termed the shortage to be a problem pervasive at all levels of government schools in India.At present, there are about 50 per cent vacancies in schools across the country, with 30,000 vacancies for teachers in Haryana alone where more than 800 schools are being run without principals.