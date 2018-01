നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ബുദ്ധി കൂടണോ; അതിനൊരു എളുപ്പവഴിയുണ്ട്... ഓർമ്മശക്തി, ബുദ്ധി.... എല്ലാം ലഭിക്കും!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Is Sanskrit special? Neuroscientist James Hartzell’s study on “Sanskrit Effect,” reported in the journal, Scientific American, claims that memorising Vedic mantras enhances the brain regions associated with cognitive functions such as memory. What he finds interesting about Sanskrit is “the discussion within the tradition about enhancing (even psychophysical) effect of using the language,” he said responding to News18.com’s email.