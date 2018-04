ഇളയ ദളപതിയും രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലേക്ക്... രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിൽ തിളങ്ങുമെന്ന് പിതാവ്, പ്രവേശനം ഉചിതമായ സമയത്ത്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Director and actor SA Chandrasekar has put to rest speculation over his son and star Vijay’s possible entry into politics, stating that it is not the right time for him to take the political plunge. Answering questions on today’s political scenario in the state, Chandrasekhar told Behindwoods Air, “There are two senior actors who have made their entry already. Comparatively, I feel, Vijay is a junior. If he were to make his political entry now, I feel Tamil Nadu people might be vexed altogether by cinema actors.”