എയര്‍ ഡെക്കാന്റെ രണ്ടാം വരവ് ഗംഭീരം; ഒരു രൂപയ്ക്ക് വിമാനത്തിൽ പറക്കാം...

English summary

Air Deccan, India’s first domestic low cost airline, is set to relaunch operations this month with what it is remembered for the most — Rs 1 tickets.Air Deccan, founded by GR Gopinath in 2003, merged with Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines in 2008 but was grounded in 2012 under financial duress.malayalam