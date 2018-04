മോദി തഴഞ്ഞാലെന്താ.... രഘുറാം രാജൻ ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് മേധാവി സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക്, മോദിക്ക് കനത്ത അടി!

India

London-based Financial Times has listed Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as one of the candidates who could be considered for the top job at the Bank of England. "Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India governor, would be a coup, as would securing Agustín Carstens, Mexico’s central bank chief and the new general manager of the Bank of International Settlements," says the article.