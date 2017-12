വോട്ടിങ്ങ്​ മെഷീനിൽ കൃത്രിമം; ആരോപണങ്ങൾ മറുപടിയുമായി മുഖ്യ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണർ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Once they happen, elections make two types of politicians - those in government, and those not. Euphemistically, they are also "in power", and not, because the chosen ones are the elected representatives of the people who are there to govern by law, their powers deriving from the constitutionally created institutions, and the people's mandate; nothing else. However, elections also ensure that one set of people do not hold on to power for too long, and that organised churns throw up challengers in democratic leadership.