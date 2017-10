ഗർഭിണിയായ സ്ത്രീയെ സവർണർ തല്ലികൊന്നു; കേരളം ശരിയാക്കാൻ വന്ന ആദിത്യനാഥിന്റെ നാട്ടിൽ, ക്രൂരത!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

At around 9 am on October 15, an over-eight-months pregnant Savitri Devi, like most days, was collecting garbage from homes in Khetalpur Bhansoli village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. While she was at one of the homes, a rickshaw caused her to lose balance and ‘touch’ a bucket belonging to Anju, an upper caste Thakur.