#WATCH Masked man looted money from a couple while holding their child at gunpoint at Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore at 8:30 pm on January 24 (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/I1DoeN3w1Q

English summary

In a shocking incident, a masked man looted money from a couple after holding their child at gunpoint at an ATM in Indore. The incident reportedly took place at around at 8:30 pm on December 24 in an ATM of Punjab National Bank.