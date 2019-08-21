ചിദംബരത്തിനായി ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടീസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച് സിബിഐ; മൂന്കൂര് ജാമ്യഹര്ജി സുപ്രീകോടതിയില്
ദില്ലി: ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെ 10:30 വരെ നടപടി പാടില്ലെന്ന കത്ത് തള്ളി സിബിഐ രാവിലെ ചിദംബരത്തിന്റെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി. അറസ്റ്റ് ഒഴിവാക്കാനായി ചിദംബരം സമര്പ്പിച്ച മുന്കൂര് ജാമ്യഹര്ജി രാവിലെ 10:30 നാണ് സുപ്രീംകോടതി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്. അതുവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് പാടില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു അഭിഭാഷകന് മുഖേനെ ചിദംബരം സിബിഐയെ അറിയിച്ചത്. എന്നാല് ഈ ആവശ്യം തള്ളിയ സിബിഐ രാവിലെ തന്നെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വീട്ടില് എത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of #PChidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea pic.twitter.com/rjpf1vqbzM— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government,— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019
Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
