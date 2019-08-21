  • search
    ചിദംബരത്തിനായി ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടീസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച് സിബിഐ; മൂന്‍കൂര്‍ ജാമ്യഹര്‍ജി സുപ്രീകോടതിയില്‍

    ദില്ലി: ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെ 10:30 വരെ നടപടി പാടില്ലെന്ന കത്ത് തള്ളി സിബിഐ രാവിലെ ചിദംബരത്തിന്‍റെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി. അറസ്റ്റ് ഒഴിവാക്കാനായി ചിദംബരം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച മുന്‍കൂര്‍ ജാമ്യഹര്‍ജി രാവിലെ 10:30 നാണ് സുപ്രീംകോടതി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്. അതുവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് പാടില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു അഭിഭാഷകന്‍ മുഖേനെ ചിദംബരം സിബിഐയെ അറിയിച്ചത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഈ ആവശ്യം തള്ളിയ സിബിഐ രാവിലെ തന്നെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‍റെ വീട്ടില്‍ എത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

    11:07 AM, 21 Aug
    ചിദംബരത്തിന് അറസ്റ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് സംരക്ഷണം നല്‍കാതെ കോടതി
    10:59 AM, 21 Aug
    ചിദംബരത്തിന്‍റെ ഹര്‍ജി ഇന്ന് പരിഗണിക്കണമോയെന്ന് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് തീരുമാനിക്കും
    10:52 AM, 21 Aug
    മുന്‍കൂര്‍ ജാമ്യം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കൊണ്ടുള്ള പി ചിദംബരത്തിന്റെ ഹര്‍ജി വിധി പറയാനായി ജസ്റ്റിസ് എന്‍വി രേവണ്ണ ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് രഞ്ജന്‍ ഗൊഗോയിയുടെ ബെഞ്ചിലേക്ക് അയച്ചു.
    10:48 AM, 21 Aug
    പി ചിദംബരത്തിനായി ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടീസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു
    10:20 AM, 21 Aug
    ചിദംബരത്തിന്‍റെ ഹര്‍ജി സുപ്രീംകോടതിയില്‍ ഫയല്‍ ചെയ്തു
    9:08 AM, 21 Aug
    നാണംകെട്ട ഭീരുക്കള്‍ ചിദംബരത്തെ വേട്ടയാടുന്നുവെന്ന് പ്രിയങ്ക. വിശ്വസ്തതയോടെ രാജ്യത്തെ സേവിച്ച വ്യക്തിയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം. എന്ത് വിലകൊടുത്തും സത്യത്തിനായി പോരാടുമെന്ന് പ്രിയങ്ക
    9:02 AM, 21 Aug
    ചിദംബരത്തിനെ കാണാനാവാതെ സിബിഐ വീട്ടില്‍ നിന്ന് മടങ്ങി
    9:01 AM, 21 Aug
    സിബിഐ സംഘം രാവിലെ വീണ്ടും ചിദംബരത്തിന്‍റെ വീട്ടില്‍
    9:00 AM, 21 Aug
    അഴിമതി കേസ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് കൂടുതല്‍ വ്യക്തത ലഭിക്കണമെങ്കില്‍ ചിദംബരത്തെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് വിശദമായി ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുണ്ടെന്നാണ് സിബിഐയുടെ വാദം.
    9:00 AM, 21 Aug
    രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യലിന് ഹാജരാകണമെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ചിദംബരത്തിന്റെ വീടിനി മുമ്പിൽ സിബിഐ നോട്ടീസ് പതിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
    9:00 AM, 21 Aug
    മുന്‍കൂര്‍ ജാമ്യഹര്‍ജി തള്ളിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ സിബിഐ , എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി ചിദംബരത്തിന്റെ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയെങ്കിലും വീട്ടിൽ ഇല്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായതോടെ മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.
    9:00 AM, 21 Aug
    ധനമന്ത്രിയായിരുന്ന കാലയളവിൽ പി ചിദംബരം അനുമതി നല്‍കിയത് മൂലം ഐഎന്‍എക്‌സ് മീഡിയ കമ്പനിക്ക് വന്‍തോതില്‍ വിദേശ ഫണ്ട് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി കൈവശപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ സാധിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് ആരോപണം. ഇതിന് പ്രതിഫലമായി ചിദംബരത്തിന്റെ മകൻ കാർത്തി ചിദംബരത്തിന് കോഴപ്പണം ലഭിച്ചുവെന്നും ആരോപണം ഉയർന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. സിബിഐക്ക് പുറമെ കള്ളപ്പണം വെളുപ്പിച്ചുവെന്ന കേസിൽ എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റും ചിദംബരത്തിനെതിരെ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. കേസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കാർത്തി ചിദംബരം കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം അറസ്റ്റിലായിരുന്നു
    8:57 AM, 21 Aug
    മുന്‍കൂര്‍ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ തള്ളിയ കോടതി നടപടി നീതിപൂര്‍വമോ, തെളിവുകള്‍ പരിശോധിച്ചുള്ളതോ അല്ലെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ചിദംബരം സുപ്രീംകോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചത്.
    8:57 AM, 21 Aug
    ചിദംബരത്തിന്‍റെ ഹര്‍ജി സുപ്രീംകോടതി 10.30 ന് പരിഗണിക്കും.

    കേസ് സുപ്രീംകോടതിയില്‍; രാവിലെ 10:30 വരെ നടപടി പാടില്ലെന്ന് സിബിഐയോട് ചിദംബരം

