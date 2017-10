മോദിക്ക് ജന്മനാട്ടില്‍ വന്‍ സ്വീകരണം, നാടിന്റെ സ്നേഹം പ്രവർത്തിക്കാൻ കൂടുതൽ ഊർജം പകരും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

PM Narendra Modi is in Vadnagar — his birthplace in Gujarat’s Mehsana district — for the first time since coming to power in 2014. Highlights of his historic trip include a visit to his alma mater and the inauguration of a Rs 500 crore hospital and medical college. Continuing his two-day trip in poll-bound Gujarat, the PM will also flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).