    രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി പ്രക്ഷോഭം ശക്തം: സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരി, രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹ, ഡി രാജ തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

    • By

    ദില്ലി: പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമത്തിനെതിരായി രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി നടക്കുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ക്കെതിരെ വിവിധ ഇടങ്ങളില്‍ പോലീസ് നടപടി. ചെങ്കോട്ടയില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധക്കാരെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് നീക്കി. ജാമിഅ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളുടെ ചെങ്കോട്ട മാര്‍ച്ചിനും ഇടത് പാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധ മാര്‍ച്ചിനും പൊലീസ് അനുമതി നിഷേധിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    pic

    ചൊങ്കോട്ടയ്ക്ക് സമീപം നിരോധനജ്ഞയും പോലീസ് ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നേരെ ബെംഗളൂരു, തമിഴ്നാട്, തെലങ്കാന എന്നിവടങ്ങളിലും പോലീസ് നടപടി ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    വാര്‍ത്തകളുടെ തത്സമയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി വണ്‍ഇന്ത്യയോടൊപ്പം ചേരൂ..‌

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:54 PM, 19 Dec
    രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പല ഭാഗങ്ങളിലും 144 ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാമെന്നും മെട്രോസ്‌റ്റേഷനുകള്‍ അടച്ചിട്ടും ഇന്റര്‍നെറ്റ് റദ്ദാക്കിയും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ജനങ്ങളെ വെല്ലുവിളിക്കുകയാണെന്നും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി
    12:53 PM, 19 Dec
    സിപിഎം മുന്‍ ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി പ്രകാശ് കാരാട്ടും അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    12:52 PM, 19 Dec
    പോലീസ് നടപടിക്കെതിരെ ഹൈദരാബാദ് സര്‍വ്വകലാശാലയിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ കുത്തിയിരുന്ന് പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നു
    12:46 PM, 19 Dec
    ചെങ്കോട്ടയില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധ സമരത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ ജെഎന്‍യു മുന്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥി നേതാവ് ഉമര്‍ ഖാലിദ് അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    12:41 PM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ദില്ലിയില്‍ അതീവ ജാഗ്രത. അതിര്‍ത്തികളില്‍ നിരീക്ഷണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി
    12:36 PM, 19 Dec
    ദില്ലിയുടെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളില്‍ മൊബൈല്‍ സേവനങ്ങള്‍ റദ്ദ് ചെയ്ത് ഭാരതി എയര്‍ടെല്‍
    12:31 PM, 19 Dec
    ദില്ലി അതിര്‍ത്തികളില്‍ പോലീസ് നിരീക്ഷണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി
    12:28 PM, 19 Dec
    ബെംഗളൂരു ടൗണ്‍ ഹാളിന് മുന്നില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചവരെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് നീക്കുന്നു
    12:26 PM, 19 Dec
    മോദി സര്‍ക്കാറിന് ഈ രീതിയില്‍ മുന്നോട്ട് പോവാന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് സിപിഐ ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡി രാജ അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    12:21 PM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളുടെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ദില്ലിയില്‍ ചിലയിടങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്‍റര്‍നെറ്റിന് വിലക്കേര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി
    12:20 PM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളുടെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ദില്ലിയില്‍ ചിലയിടങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്‍റര്‍നെറ്റിന് വിലക്കേര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി
    12:17 PM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് പിന്നോട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ജാമിയ സമരസമിതി
    12:17 PM, 19 Dec
    പോലീസ് മോദി രാജാണ് നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നതെന്ന് യെച്ചൂരി
    12:13 PM, 19 Dec
    ദില്ലിയില്‍ സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരി, ഡി രാജ അടക്കമുളള ഇടത് നേതാക്കൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    12:13 PM, 19 Dec
    രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ നിരോധനാജ്ഞ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കാനാണ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാറിന്‍റെ ശ്രമമെന്ന് സിപിഎം ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി സീതാറാം യച്ചൂരി
    12:09 PM, 19 Dec
    മോദി-അമിത് ഷാ കൂട്ടുകെട്ടിനും ബിജെപി-ആര്‍എസ്എസ് ഭരണത്തിനും അവസാനം കുറിക്കുന്ന പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിന് അവര്‍ തന്നെ കാരണമായിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് എംഎ ബേബി
    12:07 PM, 19 Dec
    കല്‍ബുര്‍ഗിയിലും മംഗളൂരിവിലും നിരോധനാജ്ഞ മറികടന്ന് പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നു
    12:04 PM, 19 Dec
    ഇടതുപാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധ മാര്‍ച്ചിന് അനുമതിയില്ലെന്ന് ദില്ലി പോലീസ്
    12:04 PM, 19 Dec
    ദില്ലിയിലെ കാളിന്ദി-കുഞ്ച് മഥുര റോഡ് പോലീസ് അടച്ചു
    12:02 PM, 19 Dec
    യോഗേന്ദ്ര യാദവ് അടക്കം നൂറുകണക്കിനാളുകള്‍ ദില്ലിയിലും അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    12:00 PM, 19 Dec
    ചരിത്രകാരന്‍ രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയെ ബലം പ്രയോഗിച്ച് നീക്കം ചെയ്യുന്ന കര്‍ണാടക പോലീസ്
    11:58 AM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധത്തിനായി പുറപ്പെട്ട ഹൈദരാബാദ് കേന്ദ്ര സർവകലാശാലയിലെ നൂറോളം വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ തെലങ്കാന പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. മലയാളികള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പടേയുള്ള വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ മൊയ്നാബാദ് പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലാണുള്ളത്.
    11:55 AM, 19 Dec
    രാമനാഥപുരം സയിദ് കേളേജിലും പ്രതിഷേധക്കാരെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് നീക്കി
    11:54 AM, 19 Dec
    ബെംഗളൂര്‍ മൈസൂര്‍ പാര്‍ക്കില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചവരെ പോലീസ് ബലം പ്രയോഗിച്ച് നീക്കം ചെയ്യുന്നു
    11:53 AM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ ശനിയാഴ്ച്ച വരെ കര്‍ഫ്യൂ ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കര്‍ഫ്യൂ മറികടന്നും ബെംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തിന്‍റെ വിവിധ ഇടങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം നടന്നു.
    11:51 AM, 19 Dec
    ദില്ലി-ഗുരുഗ്രാം എക്സ്പ്രസ് വേയില്‍ പോലീസ് ഗതാഗതം തടഞ്ഞു.
    11:50 AM, 19 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ 14 മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനുകള്‍ അടക്കുകയും റോഡ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണവും പൊലീസ് ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി.
    11:50 AM, 19 Dec
    തമിഴ്നാട് കടലൂര്‍ വിമണ്‍സ് കോളേജിലും പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    11:43 AM, 19 Dec
    ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ പോസ്റ്ററേന്തിയതിനാണ് അറസ്റ്റെന്ന് രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയുടെ പ്രതികരണം
    11:42 AM, 19 Dec
    ബെംഗളൂരുവില്‍ ചരിത്രകാരന്‍ രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പോലീസ് നടപടി ബലം പ്രയോഗിച്ച്
    English summary
    nation wide protest over caa and nrc; live updation
