തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ തോറ്റിട്ടും ധുമാല്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക്? ജനവിധിയെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച് ബിജെപി

English summary

As Himachal Pradesh awaits its next Chief Minister, sources say that Prem Kumar Dhumal who lost the election is still in the race. There is a catch-22 situation where the candidature of Dhumal is concerned as the BJP had won the polls under his leadership. There have been offers pouring in from MLAs of the BJP in HP stating that they would vacate their seats for Dhumal.