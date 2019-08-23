സ്റ്റാര്ട്ടപ്പുകള്ക്ക് എയ്ഞ്ചല് ടാക്സില്ല, വ്യാപാര മേഖലയ്ക്ക് ഇളവുകള് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി
ദില്ലി: ഇന്ത്യയില് തൊഴില് മേഖല നേരിടുന്ന പ്രതിസന്ധിക്കിടെ ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്മലാ സീതാരാമന് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കാണുന്നു. ആഗോള തലത്തില് മാന്ദ്യം അനുഭവിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില് സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയ്ക്ക് ഉണര്വ് നല്കുന്ന നിര്ണായക പദ്ധതികളാണ് ധനമന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. അതേസമയം ലോകം സാമ്പത്തിക മാന്ദ്യത്തിലാണെന്നും, എന്നാല് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയ്ക്ക് പ്രശ്നങ്ങളില്ലെന്നും നിര്മല വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ചൈനയെയും അമേരിക്കയെയും അപേക്ഷിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് മികച്ച വളര്ച്ച കൈവരിക്കാനായെന്നും അവര് പറഞ്ഞു.
അതേസമയം ജിഎസ്ടി നിരക്കുകള് ലളിതമാക്കുമെന്നും, സ്റ്റാര്ട്ടപ്പുകള്ക്കും സംരംഭകര്ക്കും എയ്ഞ്ചല് ടാക്സുകള് ഒഴിവാക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സാമ്പത്തിക പരിഷ്കാരങ്ങളുമായി സര്ക്കാര് മുന്നോട്ട്് പോകുമെന്നും അവര് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇതിനായി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ യോഗം ഞായറാഴ്ച്ച ചേരുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. ജിഎസ്ടി റീഫണ്ട് വൈകില്ലെന്നും, കഴിഞ്ഞ ബജറ്റില് കൊണ്ടുവന്നിരുന്ന സൂപ്പര് റിച്ച് ടാക്സില് നിന്ന് വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപകരെ ഒഴിവാക്കിയതായും ധനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. നികുതി റിട്ടേണ് കൂടുതല് സുതാര്യമാക്കുമെന്നും, സിഎസ്ആര് വയലേഷന് ക്രിമിനല് കുറ്റമായി കാണില്ലെന്നും അവര് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The revision of one-time registration fee deferred till June 2020. Additional 15% depreciation on all vehicles acquired from now till 31st March 2020. https://t.co/SEvSTk2uEv— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Next week we will be coming with one more set of announcement. You may expect us to talk to you twice more in the near future. pic.twitter.com/qZOU5uJh6M— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: In future, the GST refunds to MSMEs will be paid within 60 days https://t.co/gLOzvuV29Q— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Finance Minister: Banks have now decided to pass on any rate cut through MCLR reduction to benefit all borrowers. This will result in reduced EMIs for housing loans, vehicles & other retail loans, by directly linking repo rates to the interest rates pic.twitter.com/sZIzWVaIa5— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Finance Min: In order to encourage investment in capital market, it is decided to withdraw enhance surcharge levied by the Finance No. 2 Act 2019. In simple words, the enhance surcharge on FPI goes, surcharge on domestic investors in equity goes. Pre-budget position is restored pic.twitter.com/MKMrrcABrd— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: CSR violations will not be treated as a criminal offence and instead be as civil liabilities. On or after 1st October 2019 all the Income-tax orders, notices, summons, letters, etc shall be issued through a centralised computer system. pic.twitter.com/FsVtBMo8II— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference in Delhi: Just to give you briefly a picture of what is happening globally. The current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 % and probably is going to be even revised downwards. pic.twitter.com/yG9Wi0ePII— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019