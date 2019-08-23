  • search
    സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ്പുകള്‍ക്ക് എയ്ഞ്ചല്‍ ടാക്‌സില്ല, വ്യാപാര മേഖലയ്ക്ക് ഇളവുകള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി

    ദില്ലി: ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ തൊഴില്‍ മേഖല നേരിടുന്ന പ്രതിസന്ധിക്കിടെ ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്‍മലാ സീതാരാമന്‍ മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കാണുന്നു. ആഗോള തലത്തില്‍ മാന്ദ്യം അനുഭവിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയ്ക്ക് ഉണര്‍വ് നല്‍കുന്ന നിര്‍ണായക പദ്ധതികളാണ് ധനമന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. അതേസമയം ലോകം സാമ്പത്തിക മാന്ദ്യത്തിലാണെന്നും, എന്നാല്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയ്ക്ക് പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളില്ലെന്നും നിര്‍മല വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ചൈനയെയും അമേരിക്കയെയും അപേക്ഷിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് മികച്ച വളര്‍ച്ച കൈവരിക്കാനായെന്നും അവര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

    അതേസമയം ജിഎസ്ടി നിരക്കുകള്‍ ലളിതമാക്കുമെന്നും, സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ്പുകള്‍ക്കും സംരംഭകര്‍ക്കും എയ്ഞ്ചല്‍ ടാക്‌സുകള്‍ ഒഴിവാക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സാമ്പത്തിക പരിഷ്‌കാരങ്ങളുമായി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മുന്നോട്ട്് പോകുമെന്നും അവര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇതിനായി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ യോഗം ഞായറാഴ്ച്ച ചേരുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. ജിഎസ്ടി റീഫണ്ട് വൈകില്ലെന്നും, കഴിഞ്ഞ ബജറ്റില്‍ കൊണ്ടുവന്നിരുന്ന സൂപ്പര്‍ റിച്ച് ടാക്‌സില്‍ നിന്ന് വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപകരെ ഒഴിവാക്കിയതായും ധനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. നികുതി റിട്ടേണ്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ സുതാര്യമാക്കുമെന്നും, സിഎസ്ആര്‍ വയലേഷന്‍ ക്രിമിനല്‍ കുറ്റമായി കാണില്ലെന്നും അവര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    6:54 PM, 23 Aug
    വാഹന മേഖലയില്‍ പരിഷ്്കരണങ്ങള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രി
    6:32 PM, 23 Aug
    സൂപ്പര്‍ റിച്ച് ടാക്‌സ് പിന്‍വലിക്കുന്നതിന് ചെലവാകുന്നത് 14000 കോടിയെന്ന് റവന്യൂ സെക്രട്ടറി
    6:30 PM, 23 Aug
    അടുത്ത ആഴ്ച്ച സാമ്പത്തിക മേഖലയില്‍ പുതിയ പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങളുണ്ടാവുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി
    6:28 PM, 23 Aug
    ചെറുകിട ഇടത്തരം വ്യാപാരങ്ങള്‍ക്കുള്ള ജിഎസ്ടി റീഫണ്ടുകള്‍ 60 ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ തിരിച്ച് ലഭിക്കും
    6:24 PM, 23 Aug
    ബാങ്കുകള്‍ പലിശ നിരക്കുകള്‍ കുറയ്ക്കാന്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇത് പല വായ്പകളുടെയും നിരക്കുകള്‍ കുറയ്ക്കും.
    6:23 PM, 23 Aug
    വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപത്തിലെ സര്‍ചാര്‍ജ് ഇനിയുണ്ടാവില്ല. ആഭ്യന്തര നിക്ഷേപകരുടെ സര്‍ചാര്‍ജും ഇല്ലാതാവുമെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി
    6:21 PM, 23 Aug
    നികുതി റിട്ടേണ്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ സുതാര്യമാക്കും. സിഎസ്ആര്‍ വയലേഷന്‍ ക്രിമിനല്‍ കുറ്റമായി കണക്കാക്കില്ല. സംരംഭകര്‍ക്ക് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ ഉപദ്രവം ഉണ്ടാകില്ലെന്നും ധനമന്ത്രി
    6:20 PM, 23 Aug
    ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വളര്‍ച്ചാ നിരക്ക് അമേരിക്ക, ചൈന എന്നിവരേക്കാള്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്നതാണെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥ സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്നും നിര്‍മലാ സീതാരാമന്‍
    6:18 PM, 23 Aug
    ജിഎസ്ടി ഫയലിംഗ് ലഘൂകരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും നിര്‍മലാ സീതാരാമന്‍. സാമ്പത്തിക പരിഷ്‌കാരങ്ങളില്‍ തിരിച്ചടി ഉണ്ടായിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി

