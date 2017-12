മുത്തലാഖ് കുറ്റമെങ്കിൽ യശോദ ബെന്നിനും നീതി കിട്ടണം; ബിജെപിയെ കടന്നാക്രമിച്ച് ഒവൈസി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a direct reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife while strongly opposing the triple talaq bill introduced by the government in Lok Sabha on Thursday.Taking a dig at the PM, the Hyderabad MP said, ''Justice should also be done to 20 lakh abandoned women from all religions, including our 'bhabhi' in Gujarat."PM Narendra Modi got married to Jashodaben at a young age but the two have not been living together for a long time.