രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത് തലനാരിഴക്ക്; വിമാനം റൺവെയിൽ തെന്നി, അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്!

When in power, Yeddyurappa and Reddy Brothers looted Karnataka. Our Govt. brought them to justice. Now Mr Modi is trying to take 8 of them from jail, into the Vidhan Sabha. This is an insult to every honest citizen, to Karnataka and to the spirit of Basavanna.

English summary

On Thursday morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi survived a major scare when his chartered plane skidded off the runway at Hubli airport in Karnataka. The pilot of the plane is being quizzed while the aircraft is seized at the Hubli airbase. Congress has filed a complaint with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation authorities have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter soon after the accident.