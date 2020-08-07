YouTube
ട്രെൻഡിങ് കൊറോണ വൈറസ് സച്ചിൻ പൈലറ്റ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ചൈന ക്രിക്കറ്റ്
    കരിപ്പൂർ വിമാനാപകടം: അനുശോചനമറിയിച്ച് സച്ചിനും കോലിയും, പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് രോഹിത്!!

    ദില്ലി: കരിപ്പൂർ വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവർക്ക് അനുശോചനമറിയിച്ച് മുൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം സച്ചിൻ ടെൻഡുൽക്കറും ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ വിരാട് കോലിയും രോഹിത് ശർമയും. അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റവർക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ അനുശോചനമറിയിക്കുന്നുവെന്നുമാണ് സച്ചിൻ ടെൻഡുൽക്കറിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്. പരിക്കേറ്റവർക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് കോലിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. കോഴിക്കോട് വിമാനം അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട സംഭവം ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും വിമാനത്തിലെ യാത്രക്കാർക്കും ജീവനക്കാർക്കും വേണ്ടി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നതായാണ് രോഹിത് ശർമയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.50 ഓടെയാണ് ദുബായിൽ നിന്ന് 190 പേരുമായെത്തിയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനം ലാൻഡിംഗിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെടുന്നത്. പൈലറ്റും സഹപൈലറ്റും ഉൾപ്പെടെ 16 പേരുടെ മരണമാണ് ഇതുവരെ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. വിമാനത്തിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച 10 കുട്ടികളിൽ ഒരാളും അപടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. പരിക്കേറ്റ പലരുടേയും നില ഗുരുതരമാണെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ.

    എയർ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 1344 ദുബായ്- കോഴിക്കോട് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസാണ് രാത്രി 7.50ഓടെ അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. കരിപ്പൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 7.38ന് ലാൻഡ് ചെയ്യേണ്ടിയിരുന്ന വിമാനമാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. ലാൻഡിംഗിനിടെ റൺവേയിലേക്ക് തെന്നിമാറിയ വിമാനം വീണ്ടും ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് ചെയ്യാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് റൺവേയിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറിയെന്നുമുള്ള വിവരങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്. അതേ സമയം വിമാനം രണ്ട് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് ചെയ്യാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചതായും ട്രാക്കർ വെബ്സൈറ്റും സൂചന നൽകുന്നുണ്ട്. കൊറോണ വൈറസ് പ്രതിസന്ധിക്കിടെ ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാൻ കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ നടത്തി വരുന്ന വന്ദേഭാരത് ദൌത്യത്തിന് കീഴിലുള്ള വിമാനമാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുള്ളത്.

    Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020
    

    English summary
    Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma shares condolences on Karipur flight accident
    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 23:51 [IST]
