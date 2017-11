നെഹ്റു സ്ത്രീലമ്പടൻ; നെഹ്റുവിനെ ഹാർദിക് പട്ടേലിനോട് ഉപമിച്ചു, ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചു, കുടുങ്ങി!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed.. pic.twitter.com/YHzvbLOZwU

English summary

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya made a huge goof-up on Wednesday after he posted a collage of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru sharing affectionate moments with his sister and niece."It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed..," Malviya wrote while tweeting pictures of the first Prime Minister of India and linked Hardik Patel’s alleged sex CD to Nehru’s DNA.