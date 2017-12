പാകിസ്താനി യുവാവിന്റെ വീടിന്റെ ചുമരിൽ 'ഹിന്ദുസ്ഥാൻ സിന്ദാബാദ്'; യുവാവിനെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Seeing ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ or long live Hindustan written on the wall of a house in the Nara Amazai area of Haripur infuriated the local community. Though national poet Allama Iqbal too had penned ‘Saray Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Humara’ (Our Hindustan is the best in the world), the youth in Haripur choose a different era to express his thoughts.