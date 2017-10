Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

padayorukkam udf state jadha leads by opposition leader ramesh chennithala will start on november 1st at kasaragode. aicc working committe member ak antony will inaugrate the jadha at upppala on 4pm. Closing ceremony of jadha will be held in trivandrum on december 1st.Aicc vice president Rahul Gandi participate in closing ceremony.