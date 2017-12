കൊച്ചി നാണം കെട്ട സിറ്റിയോ? ക്രൈം റേറ്റിൽ രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം, ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം ദില്ലിക്ക്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Two Kerala cities -- Kochi and Kozhikode - are among the top 10 Indian cities in terms of crime rate. According to latest statistics from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Kochi is ranked second in crime rate - 757.9 crimes per one lakh population in 2016 - across India, behind Delhi whose rate is 1222.5 crimes per lakh people. Kozhikode is in 10th position — 400.6 crimes per one lakh population in 2016.