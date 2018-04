Business

oi-Jisha A S

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Frequent #train #traveler ? Presenting #IRCTC #SBI Platinum #Credit #Card . Book ticket using IRCTC SBI Platinum Card and get upto 10% value back as Reward Points, applicable for AC class. Log on to https://t.co/s3mX8VqAiN or download IRCTC Rail Connect App pic.twitter.com/PsyBsBM65b

English summary

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 10 per cent value back as reward points on tickets booking done via IRCTC State Bank of India (SBI) platinum credit card, informed IRCTC on its official twitter handle- @IRCTCofficial.