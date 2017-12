ആർകെ നഗർ ഉപതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്; സത്യം ജയിക്കണം, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്കും രാഷ്ട്രപതിക്കും വിശാലിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

To the people, I look upto, Hon @narendramodi & Hon @rashtrapatibhvn I am Vishal,I hope u r aware of wats happening in the RK Nagar Election process in Chennai. My nomination was accepted & later rejected. Totally unfair. I bring this to your notice & I hope justice prevails.

English summary

Actor Vishal, disqualified from contesting the RK Nagar by-election in Tamil Nadu, tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying he hopes "justice prevails." He addressed them as "To the people I look up to," and said he was bringing to their notice the fact that his nomination for the December 21 by-election was "first accepted and later rejected."