ബിഡിജെഎസും ബിജെപിയും ഭയ്യാ ഭയ്യ? പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ തീരും? തുഷാർ-അമിത് ഷാ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച ബുധനാഴ്ച

Fearing that soured ties with NDA ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) could mar the party’s much-touted political event in Kerala next month, the BJP is set to make a last-ditch attempt to salvage the alliance. Party chief Amit Shah, sources said, has invited BDJS leader Tushar Vellappally to Ahmedabad for talks.