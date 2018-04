നടിയുടെ കുളിമുറി ദൃശ്യം പകർത്തി പ്രദർശിപ്പിച്ചു; നിർമ്മാതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ, സംഭവം ഷൂട്ടിങ്ങിനിടെ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A Bhojpuri producer named Upendrakumar Verma was arrested yesterday by Mumbai police for allegedly circulating the vulgar clips of an actress from his short film. The video was uploaded on YouTube where it crossed 1000 views and soon became viral and later on, was picked up by many pornographic sites. The producer who was absconding from past two months was arrested yesterday at his relative’s salon in Andheri West.