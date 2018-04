കത്വ പീഡനം; അഭിഭാഷകയ്ക്കും ഭീഷണി, കൊല്ലപ്പെടാനും പീഡിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടാനും സാധ്യത!! വിചാരണ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat on Sunday said she fears for her life as she may get raped or murdered."Today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told ANI.