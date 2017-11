ഗോവൻ ചലച്ചിത്രമേളയിൽ സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി വകുപ്പിന്റെ കൈകടത്തൽ; പ്രതിഷേധം അറിയിച്ച് ജൂറി അധ്യക്ഷന്റെ രാജി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Amid allegations that two movies selected by a 13-member jury for the Indian Panorama section of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) were removed from the final list by the I&B Ministry, the panel’s head Sujoy Ghosh has stepped down from the post. Ghosh, director of the Bollywood hit Kahaani, confirmed to The Indian Express that he has resigned as head of the jury but declined to offer any comment.