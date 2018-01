ആരാണീ അബ്ദുൾ സുബാൻ ഖുറേഷി.. ഇന്ത്യൻ മുജാഹിദ്ദീൻ സ്ഥാപകൻ, ഇന്ത്യൻ ബിൻലാദൻ.. അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

India's most wanted terrorist accused in the serial blasts in Gujarat in 2008, in which 56 people were killed, has been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Monday. Abdul Subhan Qureshi, a software engineer-turned-bomb-maker often referred to as "India's Bin Laden", was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Ghazipur in Delhi, said the police, calling it a breakthrough just before Republic Day celebrations on Friday.