വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം തകർന്നു; വനിത പൈലറ്റ് അത്ഭുതകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു, സംഭവം തെലങ്കാനയിൽ!

Trainee cadet Rashi ejected before kiran aircraft crashed in Siddipet. She survived with minor injuries. Rushed to hospital. Probe ordered. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/YFzcpw3cpS

English summary

A Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in Hakimpet in Telangana, but the woman cadet in it ejected in time.She tried to make and emergency landing, but failed, ANI reported. The plane had taken off from Hakimpet Air Force station.