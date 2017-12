ഞരമ്പുരോഗികൾ സൂക്ഷിച്ചോ; ബലാത്സംഗ കുറ്റത്തിന് ഇനി വധശിക്ഷ, സർക്കാർ ബിൽ പാസാക്കി!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill that will see rapists of girls 12 years or below being hanged till death. The move comes after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet approved the bill last week. Called Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak, 2017, the bill will be sent to the Centre and will need the assent of the President to become a law.