10 വയസ്സുകാരനെ എടുത്തെറിഞ്ഞു... നിലത്തിട്ട് ചവിട്ടി; പിതാവിന്റെ ക്രൂര മർദ്ദനം, കാരണം...?

A frail, 10-year-old boy pleads to his father for forgiveness - hand stretched out, tears rolling down. It doesn't work. Ignoring the wails, the father smacks the child's hand with a mobile charger, hard. Over the next two minutes, the assault on the child in Bengaluru - a video of which was shot by the mother and is now viral on social media - gets unbearable to watch.