അമ്മയെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് പരാതി ; ഭാര്യമാരോട് ഭർത്താവ് ചെയ്തത് ക്രൂരത...

A man set his two wives on fire allegedly for not keeping his mother happy, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Deepa Ram, took his two wives Daria Devi (25) and Mali Devi (27) in his car on the pretext of buying them jewellery on Tuesday, the police said.Ram claimed that he was unhappy with them due to some family matters and as they did not keep his mother happy, Additional SP Jalore Binja Ram said.