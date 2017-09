Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#NDRF team reaches the site of #MumbaiStampede ; 22 people have lost their lives so far. 27 injured #Elphinstone pic.twitter.com/9bE1os6wa6

Stampede at a Mumbai railway station has left three people dead and injured about 30, Indian officials say https://t.co/lwevB7CkaN

English summary

At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai on Friday.