രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി നിങ്ങൾ സുമുഖനാണ്... പിന്നൊന്നും നോക്കിയില്ല 'ബിഗ് ഹഗ്' തന്നെകൊടുത്തു, 107 കാരിക്ക്...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE

English summary

It was her birthday, and the 107-year-old had a wish. She wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi, the 47-year-old chief of Congress. Her grand-daughter, who tweeted the conversation, also reported why.