പത്മാവത് വിവാദം: സിബിഎഫ്സി തലവനെ രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ കാലുകുത്താൻ അനുവദിക്കില്ലെന്ന് കർണ്ണി സേന

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Rajput Karni Sena is in no mood to relent over the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmaavat. A day after the outfit members attacked a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the Rajasthan unit has warned that they will not allow Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi to enter Rajasthan.