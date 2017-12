കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് പ്രകാശ് രാജ്; നിലവാരം കുറഞ്ഞ പരാമർശം, ഇത്രയും തരംതാഴാമോ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Mr Ananth Kumar Hegde ...as an elected representative ...how can u stoop down so low ...by commenting on ones parenthood ... #justasking pic.twitter.com/E3Z2CDrXJd

English summary

Responding to Union Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde’s remark that the BJP will soon change the Constitution, actor Prakash Raj accused him of inciting hate and said that secularism was about “respecting and accepting diverse religions”.