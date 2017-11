കമ്മ്യൂണിസ്റ്റുകൾ അങ്ങിനെ ചെയ്യില്ല; മൂഡിയെ പൊങ്കാലയിട്ടത് അവരല്ല, പിന്നിൽ സംഘപ്രവർത്തകരെന്ന് ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Australian cricketer Tom Moody was trending on twitter this Sunday. Reason was articles by Times of India and The News Minute saying that CPM comrades started bombarding former Australian cricketer’s Facebook page with obscenities, confusing him with Moody’s, the international credit rating agency. According to these publications, the “comrades” were upset over the India’s rating upgrade by Moody’s. “The cyber warriors of the CPM in Kerala turned out to be laughing stocks,” mocked Times of India.