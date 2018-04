ബലാത്സംഗം; ഇങ്ങനെയാണോ ഇന്ത്യ അറിയപ്പെടേണ്ടത്; മറ്റൊന്നിനായും ഒരുമിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് സാനിയ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Justice needs to be done ... for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO

English summary

