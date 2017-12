Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

ONCE again displaying its new-found affection for the new Congress president and his party, the Shiv Sena Sunday said Rahul Gandhi might have failed to secure victory for his party in the Gujarat assembly elections but he ensured that his party emerged “victorious”. The Maharashtra Congress welcomed the Sena’s changed stand, saying people, parties and the opposition had realised the “positive leadership” of Rahul Gandhi.