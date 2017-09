പെൺകുട്ടികൾ ദേവതയെപ്പോലെ; മാറ് മറയ്ക്കാൻ പാടില്ല, തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലെ വ്യത്യസ്തമായ ആചാരം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

India is full of different culture religion, sect and creed follow. And, all of them have their own customs and traditions. But, there is a bizarre ritual in Madurai where girls are sent to a temple bare chest, with no clothes, for annual ritual. A group of seven young girls are decked up like goddesses with no clothes on their upper body and only jewellery to cover their chest. The criteria of selection of girls is that they mustn’t have attained puberty.